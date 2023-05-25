Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'
John Maytham interviews Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor.
The community of Hammanskraal have been struck by a deadly cholera outbreak, bringing the total of confirmed cholera deaths to 21.
Tshwane has been battling for years with water issues.
According to reports, Mayor Cilliers Brink said that tests conducted on the water supply in the area had come back negative for cholera.
Up until this point, the City is yet to determine the epicenter of the disease.
Brink adds that they have measures in place to ensure the safety of Hammanskraal community members.
This includes continuous water testing and educating the community on safe water usage.
In addition, water tanks have been provided in the area, to ensure that residents are not using alternative water sources such as rivers to obtain water.
Cholera is not in the water system; it's not in the taps.Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor
It is extremely frustrating that we don't have conclusive results in this regard.Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor
We are at the end of a long line of failure in the City of Tshwane.Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor
