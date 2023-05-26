



BLOEMFONTEIN - The Free State Department of Health has warned residents in the province to treat all source water as high-risk.

It further urged them to practice proper hand hygiene, as cases of cholera were on the rise. The province said it recorded eight positive cases of the disease, with one death confirmed.

This brought the cumulative number of deaths in Gauteng and Free State to 22.

READ MORE:

The outbreak was detected in Hammaskraal last week after some residents were admitted to the Jubilee Hospital, presenting with symptoms that included nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

“The MEC for Health, Mathabo Leeto, sent her condolences to the family of the deceased and wished them strength and courage during their period of mourning,” said department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

“The Department has sent a delegation to the family to comfort them and raise awareness about the disease to possibly prevent any further deaths."

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : Cholera outbreak: Treat all source water as high-risk, warns FS Health Dept