ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister





CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has rejected a proposal from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to establish an ad hoc committee to oversee the work of the new electricity minister.

On Thursday, the party justified its position saying there's no committee to oversee The Presidency - under which the electricity minister's portfolio falls.

The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.

During debate three weeks ago, opposition parties largely supported the motion.

But on Thursday, the ANC's majority was enough to reject it.

The ANC argued that the electricity minister does not work in a formally established department, and does not have its own budget or staff.

Ramakgopa will be held accountable through regular question-and-answer sessions, the party said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina: “Honourable chair can we be recorded properly that the African National Congress object to the motion…”

