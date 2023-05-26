[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final





Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean de Villiers, who has played for both teams facing-off in the final.

On Saturday afternoon fans will be flocking to watch the URC final in Cape Town.

While De Villiers has played for both teams, he says there's definitely a certain loyalty he feels towards the Stormers.

I have got an extremely soft spot for Munster and a real love for the team and the organisation there, but playing at home in Cape Town, you’ve got to wear your blue. Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player

He says both teams have a strong and solid centre pairings, which should make for an interesting battle.

When you ask me, the midfield battle is always the big one. Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player

When you select your midfield, it is all about the combination. You can put two individuals that are brilliant together, but if they do not combine well then you do not get the best out of them. Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player

De Villiers says Dan Du Plessis and Ruan Nell have combined very well this year.

They have been so solid and stable for this team. Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player

De Villiers says the most significant battle to look out for with regards to the outcome of the game will be at the breakdown, where Deon Fourie will be up against Peter O’Mahony.

FILE: Cape Town Stadium.

You get a tussle between two world class players that will have a significant effect on the result of this game. Jean de Villiers, South African rugby union player

