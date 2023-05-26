[WATCH]: Taylor Swift shocked after her 'possessed' keyboard played itself
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift got shocked when her keyboard played itself.
The 33-year-old star was shocked and the crowd also started screaming in disbelief when her keyboard did the unthinkable while performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Watch the video below.
During a performance in Massachusetts, Taylor Swift's musician's piano begins playing notes by itself, much to her surprise.' Sky News (@SkyNews) May 24, 2023
The piano was exposed to rain during the previous night's performance, which is thought to be the cause of its malfunctioning.https://t.co/7QVWYIEvwa pic.twitter.com/uqg85UrVOD
Rotational rain is thought to have caused keyboard malfunctions.
It may have been a malfunctioning keyboard, claims piano technician Joe Wieneck, who works at the New York Piano Academy.
