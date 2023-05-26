What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and consumer rights attorney Trudie Broekmann.

When going to the gym, people often bring valuable items such as phones and wallets, which they lock in a locker in the changeroom.

However, in some cases, despite there being a padlock on the locker, people have returned to find their items gone.

This happened to one gym goer at a Virgin Active gym, who shared his story on Twitter, and several people responded saying they had the same experience.

If you have lost possessions at a gym please send me a direct message. If you know someone who has had their possessions stolen, please tell them.



I am trying to engage a lawyer to hold the gyms accountable for the crimes happening in their gyms.



pic.twitter.com/xNcna6vm85 ' Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) May 3, 2023

So, what responsibility does the gym have for this?

Knowler says she has engaged with Virgin Active in the past on locker thefts.

They responded saying they do not have CCTV cameras in change rooms for obvious privacy reasons, but there are other valuables lockers that are constantly monitored.

Basically they say at every locker in the change rooms where there is no camera surveillance… it is best you do not put your electronics and your wallet here. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Broekmann has covered cases of theft at gyms before and has had some success by proving negligence on the part of the club.

One of the requirements of negligence is that you could have expected that theft could have occurred. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Rights Attorney

She adds that in two separate cases when this was reported to the police, the officer mentioned that these incidents have often been reported.

This thing is huge across the country I think. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Rights Attorney

Where there is this level of theft that we are seeing across the country in Virgin Active clubs, and maybe in other gyms as well, it becomes grossly negligent quite quickly if you just do not do things. Trudie Broekmann, Consumer Rights Attorney

