Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates legacy tour opener at Joburg Theatre





Bongani Bingwa catches up with Ladysmith Black Mambazo ahead of their national tour opener at the Joburg Theatre.

Iconic South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is bringing their unique vocal stylings to the Joburg Theatre this weekend as part of their national tour.

This tour is a celebration of music while also sharing a message of thanks to South Africans for their support over the past six decades.

We said let’s come back home and celebrate with people, and then go around and spread the gospel of isicathamiya – peace, love and harmony. Albert Mazibuko, vocalist – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The group is proud to continue the legacy of their late founding member Joseph Shabalala, who passed away in 2020.

We must carry on with his [Joseph’s] legacy… and to pass on the torch to the younger generation. Thulani Shabalala Thulani Shabalala, vocalist – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Don’t miss Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Joburg Theatre from 26 to 28 May.

Limited tickets are available on the Webtickets website from R130.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.

