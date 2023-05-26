Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates legacy tour opener at Joburg Theatre
Bongani Bingwa catches up with Ladysmith Black Mambazo ahead of their national tour opener at the Joburg Theatre.
Iconic South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is bringing their unique vocal stylings to the Joburg Theatre this weekend as part of their national tour.
This tour is a celebration of music while also sharing a message of thanks to South Africans for their support over the past six decades.
We said let’s come back home and celebrate with people, and then go around and spread the gospel of isicathamiya – peace, love and harmony.Albert Mazibuko, vocalist – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
The group is proud to continue the legacy of their late founding member Joseph Shabalala, who passed away in 2020.
We must carry on with his [Joseph’s] legacy… and to pass on the torch to the younger generation. Thulani ShabalalaThulani Shabalala, vocalist – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Legendary ‘Hello my baby’ song 🎶' 702 (@Radio702) May 26, 2023
🎥
- Here is what to expect this weekend @joburgtheatre with the Isicathamiya acapella group ☺️#702Breakfast #AfricaDay2023 #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/2mmADf3B4B
Don’t miss Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Joburg Theatre from 26 to 28 May.
Limited tickets are available on the Webtickets website from R130.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates legacy tour opener at Joburg Theatre
