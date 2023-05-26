Streaming issues? Report here
'The country's crime, safety and security issues are cancerous'

26 May 2023 2:24 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
South Africa economy
Energy crisis
Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile
interest rate hike

Standard Bank South Africa CEO Lungisa Fuzile reflects on the current state of the country.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.

Yesterday (Thursday), South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points.

The elevates the repo rate to 8.25 percent and the prime interest rate to 11.75 percent, making it the highest level since 2009.

© avemario/123rf.com
© avemario/123rf.com

RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

It goes without saying that it's been a volatile period economically for South Africa, all while the rand continues to weaken against major currencies and our energy crisis continues.

Fuzile says there are works behind the scenes to address the country's energy crisis to ensure that the country recovers financially and economically, which he adds brings him some sense of comfort.

Additionally, he says the State needs to deal with the crime, safety and security issues faced in the country to allow for businesses to run efficiently, and for people to go on about their-day to-day lives without the fear of their safety being compromised.

This issue has also been made a priority amid conversations with the government.

RELATED: (LISTEN) Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget

We have to deal with the crime, safety and security issue...it is becoming a cancer.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa

It is the state that has got the resources, that has got the legitimacy, that has the Constitutional obligation to protect its citizens.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa

Sometimes we are our own enemies.

Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




