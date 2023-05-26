'The country's crime, safety and security issues are cancerous'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.
Yesterday (Thursday), South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points.
The elevates the repo rate to 8.25 percent and the prime interest rate to 11.75 percent, making it the highest level since 2009.
RELATED: Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009
It goes without saying that it's been a volatile period economically for South Africa, all while the rand continues to weaken against major currencies and our energy crisis continues.
Fuzile says there are works behind the scenes to address the country's energy crisis to ensure that the country recovers financially and economically, which he adds brings him some sense of comfort.
Additionally, he says the State needs to deal with the crime, safety and security issues faced in the country to allow for businesses to run efficiently, and for people to go on about their-day to-day lives without the fear of their safety being compromised.
This issue has also been made a priority amid conversations with the government.
RELATED: (LISTEN) Interest rates to rise AGAIN soon... How to take control of your budget
We have to deal with the crime, safety and security issue...it is becoming a cancer.Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa
It is the state that has got the resources, that has got the legitimacy, that has the Constitutional obligation to protect its citizens.Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa
Sometimes we are our own enemies.Lungisa Fuzile, CEO – Standard Bank South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
