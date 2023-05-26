Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023
by Kopano Mohlala
Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

The RMB Africa Focus series, brought to you by RMB, a leading African corporate and investment bank, returns for a second season that aims to showcase investment opportunities and growth areas on the African continent.

Despite being confronted with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional conflicts and impact of climate change, Africa still shows remarkable resilience. Projectionsby economist Jeffrey Sachs, indicate a potential 7% growth rate in the comingyears, underscoring a positive outlook for the continent.

Listen to the full RMB Africa Focus report with Crystal Orderson below:

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Distinct regions in Africa exhibit varying growth projections: West and Central Africa anticipate a growth rate of approximately 3.4%, while East and Southern Africa expect growth around 3.0% in 2023. East Africa is an area of immense interest as it has emerged as the frontrunner, poised for a projected growth rate of 4.7%.

The African Development Bank is saying that the continuing reopening of these economies is really repositioning East Africa in particular as a top performer in the region and we're looking at about 4.7% in that region.

Crystal Orderson

East Africa's Strengths and Potential:

East Africa's strategic proximity to Asia and the Middle East presents abundant trade prospects. Key sectors driving growth in the region encompass agriculture, mining, technology, and the rapidly expanding ICT sector. Notably, Kenya has established itself as a standout performer with its thriving corporate sector, progressive infrastructure development, and emphasis on technology.

East Africa's strategic proximity to Asia and the Middle East presents abundant trade prospects. Key sectors driving growth in the region encompass agriculture, mining, technology, and the rapidly expanding ICT sector. Kenya has established itself as a standout performer with its thriving corporate sector, progressive infrastructure development, and emphasis on technology.

Furthermore, Kenya's noteworthy infrastructure initiatives, such as road networks, ports, and special economic zones, drive economic progress. Kenya capitalizes on its human capital with a well-defined vision for the country's future, channelling efforts towards sectors like agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

What I find fascinating is, they put a lot of money into infrastructure, getting the roads moving, getting the port sorted out, getting trains, and they are establishing new cities.

Crystal Orderson

Within East Africa, Kenya stands out as a star performer, capturing the world's attention. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Kenya's GDP will surpass that of Angola, a resource-rich country. This shift reflects Kenya's strategic focus on investment and growth.

Lessons for Resource-Rich Countries:

Countries blessed with abundant natural resources should prioritize economic diversification, moving beyond reliance on those resources. Kenya's exemplary approach highlights the significance of investing in human capital and formulating long-term development strategies...

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s focus on Africa’s Investment opportunities, **visit the official RMB website**.




