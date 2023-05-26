Mufamadi confirms mention of politicians allegedly involved in Eskom corruption
CAPE TOWN - National security advisor Sydney Mufamadi confirmed the mention of politicians allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom.
But he refused to repeat the names allegedly told to him by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at a meeting last July.
Mufamadi appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Friday.
His appearance is part of an ongoing probe to verify the maladministration and corruption claims made by De Ruyter in a television interview in February, and subsequently published in a book.
Mufamadi said he never received a report on a covert, intelligence gathering exercise at Eskom.
He told Scopa he only received a synoptic presentation from de Ruyter, at a meeting at where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was also present.
National security advisor Sydney Mufamadi is appearing virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts today to address corruption allegations made by former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. LD pic.twitter.com/Qrg4mhFMa4' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023
Mufamadi confirmed that De Ruyter did make mention of politicians who were allegedly complicit in corruption at Eskom.
“I can’t remember the various designations that were used. I can at least say yes, there was a mention of a name or names.”
Mufamadi was asked by Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Benedicta van Minnen whether he recalled the names.
“I do. But I don’t want to raise your hopes. I’m not prepared to mention those names.”
Mufamadi said he never asked for a copy of the intelligence report, or who commissioned it because it fell outside of his role.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mufamadi confirms mention of politicians allegedly involved in Eskom corruption
