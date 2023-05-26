[WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently

Streaming issues? Report here
Mufamadi confirms mention of politicians allegedly involved in Eskom corruption Appearing before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Friday, the national security adviser refused to re... 26 May 2023 12:51 PM
Magudumana's urgent court application to challenge arrest postponed The case has been postponed to Thursday, 1 June to allow all government lawyers and the police to file their papers. 26 May 2023 11:37 AM
Mbeki: SA mustn't allow intimidation over its neutral stance on Russia, Ukraine The former president agreed with Ramaphosa’s refusal to succumb to pressure by picking a side in Russia and Ukraine conflict, sayi... 26 May 2023 9:08 AM
ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's prog... 26 May 2023 6:44 AM
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile. 25 May 2023 9:48 PM
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June. 25 May 2023 6:09 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:49 PM
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus... 25 May 2023 8:05 PM
Study reveals anesthesia can cause disturbing sexual hallucinations and trauma A study has revealed that anesthesia could cause patients to act out sexually. 26 May 2023 1:49 PM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates legacy tour opener at Joburg Theatre Ladysmith Black Mambazo are set to bring their unique vocal stylings to the Joburg Theatre this weekend. 26 May 2023 12:20 PM
What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym? There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been ta... 26 May 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday. 26 May 2023 11:43 AM
[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com) The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster. 26 May 2023 9:45 AM
Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time... 25 May 2023 8:41 PM
Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill is 48 years old today - let's celebrate with some of her soulful sounds. 26 May 2023 8:46 AM
[LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town 'Middle finger to my hater, yelling, voetsek' and other fire lyrics are making this lekker song go viral. 26 May 2023 8:35 AM
Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz! The musician has created a unique musical catalogue, so let's take a look at some of his top hits. 26 May 2023 8:20 AM
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Celebrities

[WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently

26 May 2023 1:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Tina Turner

In a recent interview, Cher speaks about Tina Turner's strength as she approached her final days and the 'perfect' friendship they shared.

Following a long health battle, Tina Turner died on Thursday (25 May).

Tributes from her celebrity friends and fans from all over the world flooded social media as they mourned the legacy that was "the Queen of Rock".

RELATED: REST IN PEACE, TINA TURNER (83)

In a recent telephonic interview on MSNBC, Cher - Turner's "really good friend" - speaks out on the beloved Queen of Rock's feelings before her death.

The singer speaks on Turner's legacy...

She’s one of the great artists in our generation. There was no other person who could even come close to who she was.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

Cher also spoke on her 'perfect' friendship with Turner saying they were strong for each other when needed...

She gave me lots of strength sometimes, and I gave her lots of strength, too. I think we were perfect friends for each other, truthfully.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

And Cher continues to speak on Turner's 'silent' and long health battle...

She fought this sickness for such a long time, and she was so strong as you would think she would be. Towards the end, I know that she told me once, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore'.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

While Cher did not confirm what illness Turner was suffering with, she alluded to the Queen of Rock having a dialysis machine in her home for some treatments and having a "good time" right up until the end...

She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick, and not wanting people to know about it. She had her dialysis machine in her house.

Cher, Singer - MSNBC Interview

So yes, while Turner embraced her final days with strength and smiles, she looked forward to not suffering anymore.

Here's to "perfect friendships" and a legend resting in eternal peace, without suffering.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Cher says Tina Turner was 'ready' for death after suffering silently




