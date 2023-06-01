The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story





Yoco is an African tech start-up that, although still in its adolescence, has already made a strong impact on the South African small business sector by enabling to do a simple yet crucial part of entrepreneurship – getting paid. But how is this underdog supporting other underdogs?

Due to the shift in customer payment methods moving away from cash and more towards digital channels, Yoco offers small businesses an easy way to gain digital access to the global payment system at an affordable price. Yoco’s game-changing card machines are user-friendly and portable, with around 350 000 devices sold since the company launched 10 years ago.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield, Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, shares the inspiring tale of how he, along with his fellow co-founders collaborated with a single vision of greater equality to the harsh reality that start-ups and small businesses face. He tells the story of how shared values, purpose, and understanding are essential to building a successful business as co-founders. All this and more in the third episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Listen to the full episode below.

We want everyone to share in prosperity in the sense that there’s an abundance – we don’t believe in scarcity Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

Maphai explains how all four co-founders linked at a later stage in their careers and developed a strong sense of camaraderie and a clear shared vision for what they wanted to build together. It is this common value system that has kept them together as a team for a decade, which doesn’t happen very often with co-founded businesses.

We’re very different personalities. If you stood around us you’d think ‘how the hell did these guys come together?’ but the baseline value system is there, which is important. Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

What binds us is a shared discomfort around pervasive inequality perpetuated by a scarcity mindset. We want to be the antithesis of that. Katlego Maphai, CEO, Yoco

In addition to this shared value and defined mission, flexibility and hard work rounds off the recipe that has kept the Yoco team strong throughout their journey. The team continuously works on improving their chemistry and finds new ways in which their personalities can combine to compliment the business strategy going forward.

The Yoco journey shows that sometimes a genius idea takes four to make it a successful reality.

