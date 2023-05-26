



In keeping with the lead story for the week so far, the Tshwane cholera outbreak remains first on The Midday Report.

With the death toll having now risen to 21, the national government has seen fit to look into the matter. Health Minister Joe Phaahla, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu are hosting a joint media briefing regarding the Hammanskraal water crisis.

The Health Minister, who has been in Geneva, arrived back in the country this morning and immediately went to Hammanskraal to assess the situation.

We do know that the issue with this whole water crisis stems from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. We know that it is likely to cost above R3 billion to refurbish and upgrade that plant. This is the money that Tshwane Municipality does not have. So we are expecting that the National Government, the Department of Water and Sanitation, will come up with a plan of how to finance that. Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday report today:

President Ramaphosa officially has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Kgosietso Ramokgopa.

SCOPA will meet the National Security Advisor to the President regarding ex-CEO of Eskom's allegations of corruption.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest is being argued in the Bloemfontein High Court.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21