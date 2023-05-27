Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
What you need to know about cholera

27 May 2023 9:08 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Diarrhea
Waterborne diseases
cholera outbreak

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati breaks down SA's cholera outbreak.
A woman explains to villagers of Mekemeke, Mpumalanga how to purify water with chlorine to prevent cholera outbreaks, after floods which severely affected several municipalities in Mpumalanga, on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP
A woman explains to villagers of Mekemeke, Mpumalanga how to purify water with chlorine to prevent cholera outbreaks, after floods which severely affected several municipalities in Mpumalanga, on February 16, 2023. Picture: AFP

South Africa has experienced a slew of public health challenges in recent years - the latest being a cholera outbreak.

At least 21 people have died of cholera in Hammanskraal in Tshwane this past week, with more confirmed caseson the rise.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

It's a waterborne illness carried by a germ called vibrio cholerae.

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati breaks down the cholera outbreak.

In South Africa, we were always assured the quality of water we drink won't make us sick. But due to lapses in government, the treatment of water and also poor sanitation has created this problem.

Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

In most cholera cases, the water is contaminated with faeces.

Dr Nyati said there must a high quantity of the germ in the water or food for any symptoms to present itself.

It's an infectious disease of the gastro-intestinal tract, which can be deadly.

90% of people will have no symptoms at all or have a mild illness. The remaining 10% will present with excessive diarrhoea with lots of water and mucus, similar to 'rice water'. Sometimes people can lose a litre of water in a whole hour. The biggest challenge is dehydration which if not attended to, can lead to other systemic problems like cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Severe dehydration can lead to shock, which if not attended to can lead to death.

We have a limited amount of fluids in our body so if you're going to lose a litre every hour, your electrolytes will become imbalanced. This can affect other parts of the body and create kidney failure and heart problems.

Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up for the full conversation.




