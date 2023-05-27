Goat meat can be the GOAT
Gourmet goat or chevon chic?
Goat meat is a delicacy many meat eaters love to hate.
Foodies can be wary of trying goat meat because it's not for every one's palate.
But as chef and food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido says, it all comes down to preparation.
If you've had goat and it's tough, it's because someone cooked it wrong. Kid, which is young goat, has a very tender texture and a delicate flavour. Older animals benefit from long, slow cooking to break down the collagen, but it can be meltingly delicious.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
In terms of the flavour profile, goat can be robust and strong.
That robustness allows you to use rich, bold flavours...rich spicing and punchy aromatics. Goat can sustain that. If you do that with chicken, the chicken disappears. Goat can make a proper pairing with strong flavours.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
As for the smell, it can be very overpowering and off-putting for consumers.
That kind of smell is due to bad slaughtering. One of the reasons Goat SA came into existence is to educate butchers, chefs and home cooks on how to treat the meat in a way to bring out it's best.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
Goat is quite a rare find in supermarkets and butcheries, but if you look closely, it could be labelled as chevon.
It isn't readily available but there are two places where you can find it this weekend. Goat SA has a store at the Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition in Brooklyn Bridge in Pretoria and you can find everything from whole leg to goat mince. On Sunday, Forti Too Restaurant at Linden Bridge Centre is doing goat on a spit. And this is going to be super delicious. Make sure you book for this. These are places where you can have a banquet.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Goat-Army-Africa-102118358993166/photos/120785393793129
