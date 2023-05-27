Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Ice bath trend: Why more and more people are taking the plunge

27 May 2023 3:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
mental wellness
Health and wellness
weekend breakfast
cold therapy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Sara-Jayne Makwala King finds out about the history and health benefits of cold water immersion from IceXpansion's Daniel Patrick.

Do you ever brave what we tend to call the "freezing" temperatures of the oceans lapping our beaches in the Western Cape?

Cold water immersion or ice baths take it a step further.

This wellness trend is growing in popularity with everyone from celebrities like Madonna to athletes and fitness enthusiasts taking the plunge.

Image credit: IceXpansion on Surf4Earth website
Image credit: IceXpansion on Surf4Earth website

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Daniel Patrick from IceXpansion in Cape Town.

The breathwork and cold water immersion instructor explains the history and benefits of the practice.

Patrick says terms like "cold therapy", "cold water immersion" and "ice baths" are interchangeable.

Any immersion in water with a temperature between 0°C and 13 °C qualifies.

The temperatures can range from 0 which is pretty much freezing to 13 which is a bit more manageable, but that entire range of temperatures all have the similar physiological benefit for the body.

Daniel Patrick, Cold water immersion instructor - IceXpansion

The practice has a long history going all the way back to the ancient Greeks, he says.

"They first discovered the power of cold water immersion to basically improve their immune system response, their resilience to stress, and it's also very good for dealing with any kind of inflammation in the body."

Patrick sketches a scenario where Greek warriors often went into battle and had to walk for days to reach the site of the fighting.

They figured out that sitting in the cold rivers and cold lakes really helped them with their muscle aches and any injuries they'd sustained... From there it made its way into medical practices, and medical practitioners in the Greek world started using cold water immersion as a healing modality.

Daniel Patrick, Cold water immersion instructor - IceXpansion

How is an ice bath better than taking a cold shower? asks Makwala-King.

The shower option is generally "pretty fleeting", while an ice bath gives you an extended exposure time he says.

An ice bath really drops your core temperature which has got a whole bunch of benefits to it... All of the blood from your extremities... goes towards your core region to maintain that core temperature of your vital organs. This is a great vascular flush for your body so it's very good for your entire vascular system, your blood system, and it resets your nervous system.

Daniel Patrick, Cold water immersion instructor - IceXpansion

Patrick says it's also good for the production of brown fat cells - thermogenic cells which actually burn up white fat cells.

As the practice increases your metabolic activity it can assist with weight loss.

It's also effective for developing mental health and control, he adds.

It's also about just creating a connection to the breath, which is ultimately the primary source of life in the body... Cold water immersion is a very good natural way of getting a dopamine fix and getting high on your own supply, so to speak.

Daniel Patrick, Cold water immersion instructor - IceXpansion

While the experience can be painful, it's the first bath that is always the most challenging Patrick says.

"Most often than not, when you experience pain when you're in ice water immersion it's some kind of inflammation in your body that the cold water is healing, so it's the magic of the ice that you're feeling."

People with chronic blood pressure and heart issues are among those who should exercise caution when trying this out, he adds.

Other than that it's pretty much safe for anyone. I've done ice baths for kids as young as six years all the way up to individuals in their 80s, and everyone has come out smiling and happy and in a very good space.

Daniel Patrick, Cold water immersion instructor - IceXpansion

