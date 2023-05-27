Gauteng tavern cooks smoke out competition
Two tavern cooks from Gauteng whipped a storm in the regional rounds of the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off in Centurion.
Moud Kgomo from Bafokeng Liquor Store in Vosloorus and Pebetse Molefi from Maling’s Inn in Pretoria clinched the first spot for the northern and central regional respectively.
The 22 contestants in the inland final had mouths salivating with their tasty dishes.
The competitors who range from various taverns across different towns had one hour to create a mouth-watering dish.
The event is a partnership between Heineken Beverages, Nederburg Wines and the National Liquor Traders.
It's part of a Heineken campaign to promote food serving in taverns as one of the measures to address binge drinking.
The provincial winners now go the national grand final for the chance to win the ultimate prize of a tavern makeover worth R100 000.
I'm so excited...it means so much to me. Cooking has always been a passion. I feel honoured that I'm able to pursue this passion of mine further.Pebetse Molefi, Northern region winner
I served a simple samp, with lamb knuckle, old fashioned spinach, mash potatoes and a salsa relish. This is one of our customer's favourite meals at Maling's Inn so I decided to try it. It's in high demand.Pebetse Molefi, Northern region winner
After a difficult year, Kgomo had been re-thinking her love for cooking.
Things became so hard that she'd considered looking for another job.
Winning the competition brought back her confidence, she said.
I made a lamb shank with creamy mash potatoes and asparagus wrapped in bacon. This is my go-to meal. When ever I'm having a bad day, I cook this meal and I know everything's going to make sense after that.Maud Kgomo, Central region winner
Kgomo's envisions running her own restaurant in the township where she can serve all her favourite dishes.
The final of the competition takes place on 12 June.
Scroll up for the full interview.
