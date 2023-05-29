ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities
RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is considering deploying senior party members to troubled municipalities in the North West province.
The party's national working committee was at the weekend in the province to address governance issues as well as infighting within the party.
At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.
ALSO READ:
- ANC welcomes panel probing 'Lady R' otherwise 'it will remain with us forever'
- Lack of governance at the core of failing North West municipalities - Mbalula
The North West province has for some time had governance challenges in municipalities.
Mbalula said following meetings with ANC regional structures across the province, the party established that the underlying problem is the scramble for positions and power.
"Our organisation is ravaged by squabbles, which are not ideological, not political...just personal."
The ANC secretary general said the party will rope in experienced ANC leaders to bring stability to the troubled municipalities.
"We are considering the intervention to include senior ANC people, so that we bring stability to some of the municipalities where we are challenged because of ANC squabbles.”
Mbalula also warned that the party will be acting against ANC members who have contributed to instability at local the government level.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities
