Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has advised suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to formally file a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members' interests - regarding her allegations of attempted bribery.
This followed serious allegations of corruption in the Section 194 committee investigation into her eligibility to hold office.
A news story emerged at the weekend with allegations that three high-profile parliamentary officials, including the chairperson of the inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, tried to exhort money from Mkhwebane in exchange for her inquiry to be stopped.
Solicitor-general has appointed new lawyers to represent Mkhwebane, Parly told
Mkhwebane says her impeachment inquiry should be nullified by ConCourt
Political parties call for Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry to be concluded soon
This was strongly denied, with threats of legal action.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said a request was made by Mkhwebane to meet the Speaker, but this was denied.
“Given that the procedure for referring matters for investigation at a level of Parliament is clearly outlined in the code and on the website of Parliament, advocate Mkhwebane did not need to meet with the Speaker to discuss it. It is important that a Speaker remains impartial throughout this process.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee
