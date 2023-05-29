



The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital, about combating social pressure when it comes to investments.

Ever gone to a braai and left eager to invest in stupid things because friends who are living large gave you advice?

Ingram says this is the time to be skeptical because you might get sucked into a pyramid scheme with people who don't fully understand the investment world.

Ingram's advice:

1) There is no get-rich-quick investing formula. Understanding that 'investments go sideways temporarily is key'.

2) Be careful of people who are loud about making investments - 'they have nothing'.

3) Know that investing is not exciting - 'it's not a sport, it's about compounding money and there's logic behind it.'

4) Understand the system isn't 'rigged' as most scammers will argue.

So, how do you respond to investment pressure from friends?

Ingram says, try explaining that you:

1) Prefer diversification, long-term growth, and companies listed legitimately on the stock exchange with tangible products.

2) Reference Warren Buffett or other investment professionals while politely saying that you're going with what the professionals recommend.

Overall, Ingram recommends that you...

Smile and nod and keep your money invested in sensible stuff that's going to grow over time - not double or half. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

Whitfield advises that 'it's better to have no friends than have friends who make you poor.'

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'