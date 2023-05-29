Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal: 'Govt waiting for people to die to intervene'





Africa Melane speaks with Basetsana Molapo, a resident of Hammanskraal.

The community of Hammanskraal has been struck with a devastating cholera outbreak, after suffering water safety issues for years.

The residents are frustrated, and Molapo says that it is disturbing that people had to die for the government to begin to take action.

It is a very disturbing matter… For [our government] to intervene, do they have to wait for people to die? Is that what they have been waiting for all along? Basetsana Molapo, Hammanskraal resident

Residents are furious and Molapo does not think many want to see the president if he comes to Hammanskraal.

I am not sure what is going to happen when they see him, but people are mad. Basetsana Molapo, Hammanskraal Resident

Molapo is a baker and the outbreak has severely impacted her business, as she requires clean and safe water for every part of the baking process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

There have been reports that amid the outbreak, water tankers have been roaming the area, selling water to residents.

Molapo says they charge residents R200 to fill a Jojo tank.

The City warns residents not to take water from unauthorised tanks as it has not been tested for safety.

Listen to the interview for more.