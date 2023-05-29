Happy 48th birthday, Mel B!





Everyone’s favourite ‘Scary Spice’ girl, Mel B, celebrates her 48th birthday today (29 May).

Born Melanie Janine Brown, the British singer, songwriter, and television personality rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls.

Seven facts you probably didn’t know about her:

1) She got her start answering an advertisement for an audition in a newspaper for a band called ‘Touch’.

2) She was only 19 when she joined the ‘Spice Girls’

3) Mel got the name ‘Scary Spice’ from her loud personality.

4) She had her very own reality show called ‘Mel B: It’s a Scary World’ which aired in September 2010.

5) She has a daughter with Eddie Murphy.

6) She participated in the fifth season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and finished in second place.

7) She ‘doesn’t really like’ her birthday as it is her late father’s birthday the day before (28 May).

Happy birthday, Mel!

