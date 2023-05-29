Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school
A twilight memorial service has been held on the lawns of the former schoolhouse of singing legend Tina Turner in Tennessee.
"Church house, gin house, school house, out house".
So sings the late Tina Turner in her smash hit song Nutbush City Limits, her rock'n' roll ode to her childhood hometown.
And it was on the lawns in front of her own schoolhouse in Tennessee that fans of the award-winning singer gathered to pay their last respects at a twilight memorial last night (Sunday).
Since news of the Grammy-winner's passing last week, visitors have been flocking to the Tina Turner Museum at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, the singer's birthplace.
The museum is housed in Turner's former schoolhouse, the one-roomed Flag Grove School.
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with the director of the museum Sonia Outlaw Clark to talk about the museum and the legacy the Queen of Rock and Roll will leave behind:
We moved it [the school] here from Nutbush where she grew up in 2012 and began a restoration project and were able to open it in 2014 as the Tina Turner Museum.Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum
The school was actually built in 1889 but her great uncle, Benjamin Flag...it's part of her family legacy.Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum
People around here are very proud to have someone as well-known, who has made the impact she has made around the world.Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum
Turner died at her home in Switzerland last week at the age of 83 after battling an unspecified illness.
I had known about some of the struggles she had been going through, the health issues, but I did not know it was as serious as it was.Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum
Turner, who became known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", first found fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.
The singer wrote about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband in her autobiography I, Tina: My Life Story.
Her story resonates with so many people all around the world and she's been such an inspiration to folks.Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director - West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center / Tina Turner Museum
Click below to watch CapeTalk's John Maytham sharing his own extraordinary memory of having danced with Tina Turner at Sun City
@capetalk ‘…and I once danced with Tina Turner’ - John Maytham remembers sharing the dancefloor with Tina Turner. 💃🏽🕺🏻 The ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died at the age of 83’. #tina #tinaturner #privatedancer #simplythebest #goldeneye #whatslovegottodowithit #riptinaturner #riverdeepmountainhigh #wedontneedanotherhero #annamaebullock #proudmary #nutbushcitylimits #letsstaytogether #steamywindows ♬ original sound - CapeTalk
RELATED: Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school
