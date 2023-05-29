Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[CAR REVIEW] Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer

29 May 2023 10:56 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
mercedes-benz
#cars
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer

A people mover of note.

It must be so frustrating having Mercedes-Benz as a competitor. Lets ignore for a moment their engineering excellence and premium brand reputation; let’s rather whinged about the German automaker’s agility. Most car brands have one, two or three defined sectors that they operate in. For example Jeep makes 4x4’s, while Fiat is know for making smaller cars.

Everyone has a brand identity tied to the kind of sector they play in. Not Merc though. Merc makes sporty two seaters and long wheelbase luxury sedans and gravel chewing 4x4’s and longhaul trucks and, yes, Mercedes-Benz also makes vans.

In typical Mercedes-Benz fashion, their Vito Tourer has established quite a reputation for reliability and durability within the commercial vehicles sector. Unlike the similar looking V-Class, the Vito Tourer is less a luxury family shuffler and a more workman-like people mover intended for hotels and airports.

But don’t let that fool you, it's still a pretty effective family car, even if some of the sheen has been stripped away.

7jpg

So, unlike the more polished V-Class, the Vito Tourer is built with everyday hard scrapping in mind. So there's some exterior plastic molded fenders where you would have expected colour metal. The interior flooring is ruggerised plastic for easy cleaning, the seats are conventional benches with cloth seating.

Compared to its siblings within the Mercedes family, it does have a more middle class aesthetic. But don’t mistake its more practical affections as lesser. The Vito Tourer is still a Merc.

So there’s a very quality, if small touchscreen in the center console that houses their top of the range infotainment system with one USB port, a 12V socket, Bluetooth, and aux connectivity. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also supported, though it’s the wired variety; new Mercs have since upgraded to wireless connectivity.

The twin sliding doors can be controlled at the push of a button by the driver and the passengers, making quick pick ups and drop offs a charm. The passenger side sliding door can even be remote operated with the key fob. No such luck with the tailgate though, you’ll have to tug that heavy sheet of metal with your bare hands.

9jpg

As mentioned earlier, the fairly basic seating is arranged in two very practical three-seat rows, offering a total seating capacity of eight. Even with all the seats occupied, the Vito Tourer remains very spacious with a large boot and under seat storage space.

Accessing the third row is a bit more cumbersome than it could be. The single seat on the left in the second row folds forward allowing access, but double seat on the right is to heavy to remain up and will often fall back on its own weight. Not to mention, the release handle for it is hard to find and harder to engage.

From a drivers perspective, the van is a stand out. The powerful 2.1-litre turbo-diesel engine, delivering 120kW and 380Nm, cranks along smoothly, quietly and without complaint. You wouldn’t think a vehicle of its size and weight would be nimble, but it is.

It should also be said, that regardless of the traffic situation, the Vito Tourer remains remarkably quiet inside, making for a comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers.

It’s perhaps not as la-di-da as its V-Class sibling, but the Vito Tourer is still an excellent vehicle. Yes, its intended audience may be shuttle craft for hotels and conference centers, but it makes for a superb family vehicle as well.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer




