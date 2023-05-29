Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Elon Musk says he's not leaving his fortune to his kids when he dies

29 May 2023 8:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The father of nine has a net worth of $188 billion.

It looks like Elon Musk’s children might have to work a little harder to reap the benefits of their father’s fortune.

The father of nine says that he is not planning to hand over the reins of his companies to his kids – who he has from various relationships.

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company – I think that’s a mistake,” says Musk.

The 51-year-old business mogul is one of the richest people in the world with a reported net worth of $188 billion.

He has already identified people who could take over his companies if anything happens to him.

Earlier this month, he revealed that he was stepping down from his role as CEO of Twitter, just months after purchasing the platform for $44 billion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Elon Musk says he's not leaving his fortune to his kids when he dies




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
