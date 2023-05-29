Elon Musk says he's not leaving his fortune to his kids when he dies
It looks like Elon Musk’s children might have to work a little harder to reap the benefits of their father’s fortune.
The father of nine says that he is not planning to hand over the reins of his companies to his kids – who he has from various relationships.
“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company – I think that’s a mistake,” says Musk.
The 51-year-old business mogul is one of the richest people in the world with a reported net worth of $188 billion.
He has already identified people who could take over his companies if anything happens to him.
Earlier this month, he revealed that he was stepping down from his role as CEO of Twitter, just months after purchasing the platform for $44 billion.
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
This article first appeared on 947 : Elon Musk says he's not leaving his fortune to his kids when he dies
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elon_Musk_Royal_Society_(crop1).jpg
More from Lifestyle
Meet the British Airways pilot who says he can cure your fear of flying in 1 day
Over the last twenty years, BA Captain Steve Allright has helped thousands of nervous flyers overcome their phobia.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer
[LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE
Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit) speaks about credit and managing it.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.Read More
How to stop nosebleeds
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, Dr Sibulele Cezula chats to Gugs on what happens when you get a nosebleed and on what to do when struggling with nosebleeds.Read More
SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "My Kind of Country".Read More
Ice bath trend: Why more and more people are taking the plunge
Sara-Jayne Makwala King finds out about the history and health benefits of cold water immersion from IceXpansion's Daniel Patrick.Read More
Goat meat can be the GOAT
Resident chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido talks all things goat.Read More
Think you can drive? Up your skills with a defensive driving course
Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakaz gives the lowdown on defensive driving.Read More