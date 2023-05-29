



Lester Kiewit interviews Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit).

Interest rates are at their highest levels since 2009 and it's forcing families to take on debt to survive. Many people, however, are being turned down by banks because of poor credit scores.

To answer the question: does using a credit card negatively impact your credit score?

Ndimande says, yes it does.

Only use what you are able to afford and pay back what you can, as soon as possible. Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development - Sanlam Retail Credit

Ndimande continues to comment on the 'accepted credit utilisation rate.'

The accepted credit utilisation ratio is 40%. So, if you're using above 40% without paying back anything consistently, you're seen as risky which influences your credit score negatively. Ayanda Ndimande, Head of Business Development - Sanlam Retail Credit

If you know that you struggle with control and will spend the entire amount you qualify for, ask for a limit instead of accepting the maximum qualifying amount.

Ndimande also gives some financial advice:

1) Practice restraint if your credit loan is approved.

2) Budget: cut-out unnecessary expenses and control what you can.

3) Negotiate with creditors if you can't manage monthly repayments.

4) The last thing you want to do if you're already asking for extra credit is to create more.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE