The Midday Report Express: Tshwane still gripped by cholera





Tshwane's cholera woes keeps it firmly in the spotlight on The Midday Report. With the death toll and infection rate locked in double digits, government authorities continue to battle to get the situation under control.

The Department of Water and Sanitation comes on the show to provide clarity on questions regarding the safety of drinking water in South Africa. With cholera cases currently sitting at 48, with 29 people having since recovered, The Department of Health gives the Midday Report an update on the status of the outbreak.

Mandy Wiener speaks to David Mahlobo of the Department of Water and Sanitation, and Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the Department of Health.

We want to reaffirm, that under the instruction of our President, the Ministers and also the Deputy Ministers, we've been instructed that our immediate priority is: We must end the cholera outbreak. David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation

So far, we are happy with the interventions that we have put in place, especially in Hammanskraal, because we managed to slow down the infection rate and mortality rate. Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

NEWS24 continues investigation into corruption at Gauteng Department of Health.

One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane opens a culpable homicide case against the government.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum and EWN show how gang activity affects children on the Cape Flats.

