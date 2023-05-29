[LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Gerhard van Huyssteen, who studies Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics at North-West University.
The university is contributing to an international study investigating swearing and multilingual speakers.
Listen to the chat below.
The professor's verdict is that some people find it easier to swear in their second language - in this study, it's concerned with Afrikaans as the second language while English is the mother tongue.
The professor of swear words says that swearing in English just doesn't have the same emotional impact as swearing in Afrikaans does.
Van Huyssteen explains that swear words such as 'donner' or 'fokof' has a stronger emotional impact in Afrikaans than directly translating it to 'hit' or 'go away' as it would be in English.
The professor also says that sometimes swearing in your second language might offend people who aren't speakers of that language as the meaning of the swear word might be different.
Because of all this, the international study aims to determine:
1) How bilingualism affects the emotions of people who swear.
2) How swear words link to specific personalities - like the belief that people who don't swear are smarter.
3) How swearing can link to habits like honesty and emotional regulation.
Of course, South Africa is diverse in its language and how we use it, so the results of an international study answering these questions promises to be interesting.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mangostar/mangostar1910/mangostar191002237/132974729-diverse-friends-eating-pizza-outdoors-young-men-and-woman-gathering-around-plaid-with-food-and-drink.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.Read More
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder
According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.Read More
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix
Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.Read More
[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?
Are you your father's son or mommy's daughter lookalike?Read More
[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea
Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.Read More
Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.Read More
SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance
The professional dancer stunned Britain’s Got Talent with his heart-warming story and dance moves.Read More
Meet the British Airways pilot who says he can cure your fear of flying in 1 day
Over the last twenty years, BA Captain Steve Allright has helped thousands of nervous flyers overcome their phobia.Read More