[LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful





Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Gerhard van Huyssteen, who studies Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics at North-West University.

The university is contributing to an international study investigating swearing and multilingual speakers.

Listen to the chat below.

The professor's verdict is that some people find it easier to swear in their second language - in this study, it's concerned with Afrikaans as the second language while English is the mother tongue.

The professor of swear words says that swearing in English just doesn't have the same emotional impact as swearing in Afrikaans does.

Van Huyssteen explains that swear words such as 'donner' or 'fokof' has a stronger emotional impact in Afrikaans than directly translating it to 'hit' or 'go away' as it would be in English.

The professor also says that sometimes swearing in your second language might offend people who aren't speakers of that language as the meaning of the swear word might be different.

Because of all this, the international study aims to determine:

1) How bilingualism affects the emotions of people who swear.

2) How swear words link to specific personalities - like the belief that people who don't swear are smarter.

3) How swearing can link to habits like honesty and emotional regulation.

Of course, South Africa is diverse in its language and how we use it, so the results of an international study answering these questions promises to be interesting.

