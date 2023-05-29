Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an independent panel to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town in Dec... 29 May 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] South Africa's first home-grown Covid-19 antigen tests are HERE! 'People don't want our products, they need it', says Ashley Uys, Founder and CEO of Medical Diagnostech. 29 May 2023 2:35 PM
Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal: 'Govt waiting for people to die to intervene' President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to visit Hammanskraal amid the deadly cholera outbreak in the area. 29 May 2023 8:32 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW munipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21 All the news you need to know. 26 May 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 29 May 2023 8:28 PM
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like an... 29 May 2023 8:12 PM
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom. 29 May 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell... A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics. 29 May 2023 4:17 PM
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies. 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair. 29 May 2023 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymen... 26 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Sport
Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee. 29 May 2023 5:46 PM
Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’ The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder. 29 May 2023 12:55 PM
Happy 48th birthday, Mel B! Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her. 29 May 2023 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine? The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden. 29 May 2023 5:26 PM
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans. 29 May 2023 3:25 PM
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie. 29 May 2023 2:18 PM
View all World
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent

29 May 2023 12:13 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
LGBT rights

In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.

In recent years several African countries have decriminalised same-sex relationships.

But they’re not representative of the continent.

In fact, queer rights at times appear to be eroding in much of the continent, with Kenya and Uganda most recently in the news for harsh laws and violence against members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

We asked sociologist and queer studies scholar Zethu Matebeni five questions.

How would you describe the state of LGBTIQ+ rights?

The state of LGBTIQ+ rights on the continent could be described as being on a continuum of seven possible stages, as suggested by US legal scholar Adam Kretz.

These move from total marginalisation to cultural integration.

The position in the continuum is determined by a country’s laws and its political, social and cultural conditions.

There are countries – such as Nigeria, Mauritania, Sudan, and Somalia – that impose bans, lengthy jail terms, ostracism, or a death penalty on anyone displaying same-sex affection and lesbian, gay or transgender identity or existence.

Most countries – such as Algeria, The Gambia, Malawi, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe – remain in the second stage of the continuum, maintaining criminalisation of LGBTIQ+ persons.

There are also a number of African countries – such as Angola, Cape Verde, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Lesotho, Rwanda, to name a few – that have reached the third stage of decriminalisation of non-heterosexual sexuality.

This makes it possible for LGBTIQ+ persons to attain rights and work towards changing societal attitudes.

Only a handful of countries – such as Mauritius, Botswana, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa – have codified their laws to make sure that LGBTIQ+ people are protected against discrimination.

Although no African country has reached the end of the continuum – cultural integration – there are some that are trying to establish positive rights and full legal equality.

Non-heterosexual acts have always been part of the African fabric and ways of being.

Colonial laws have ensured they are considered un-African, against the order of nature and criminal.

Where is it safest to live as a queer person – on paper?

Queer people are everywhere and try to create safe spaces for themselves wherever they are.

Safety is not only about what rights exist on paper. It’s also about social conditions and attitudes of others about LGBTIQ+ people in that society.

Take South Africa as an example.

It might be easy to say it’s safer, on paper, to live there because of its laws and the rights given to LGBTIQ+ persons.

But the reality may be different.

Racial discrimination, economic insecurity, being considered a foreigner, sexual violence and many other factors contribute to making a place unsafe.

The country’s high rates of femicide and sexual violence against women, girls and queer persons make it an unsafe place to live as a black and African queer person.

Similarly, while South Africa may be ahead of others in the continent because of laws which allow a person to change their sex, these laws still carry certain conditions.

These make it difficult for many transgender and intersex persons to live their full lives.

Where is it least safe?

In over 30 countries in Africa LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.

It is difficult to live in a place where you are not wanted and constantly face arrest, violence, torture and persecution.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

Currently, the Ugandan parliament is in the process of passing the most extreme law against the LGBTIQ+ community, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

This would impose the death penalty, life imprisonment or between 10 and 20 years in prison for “attempted homosexuality” and “promotion of homosexuality”.

Why do these rights matter?

LGBTIQ+ rights matter because they are fundamental human rights that ensure that every person is treated with dignity and respect regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

Ensuring that LGBTIQ+ individuals have access to basic human rights such as the right to freedom of expression, assembly, and association promotes democracy, heterogeneity, social justice and equality.

LGBTIQ+ rights matter because they recognise that everyone has the right to live their lives without fear of harassment, violence or persecution.

With these rights it would be possible to fight discrimination, inequality and injustice in many societies while ensuring that everyone benefits from full access to rights.

What needs to be done about it?

Legal, cultural, social, political and economic barriers would need to be lifted to advance LGBTIQ+ rights and promote greater inclusion.

For many countries that are still in the first and second stage of the continuum, legal reform would need to be prioritised.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

Cultural and social factors to be addressed would include educating the public about diversity and difference.

Activists are already doing a lot, some with limited or no resources.

Support of activist initiatives and organisations working on LGBTIQ+ issues, health issues, gender equity, advocacy for equality and social justice would need to be strengthened.

This would ensure that these activities speak directly to policy issues.

Other African countries need to put pressure on the Ugandan government to stop its deadly new bill.

It’s possible that whatever gains have been made elsewhere would be threatened by the actions of parliamentarians and homophobic citizens in Uganda.

It has been noted that US Christian fundamentalists have been behind anti-homosexuality bills in west African countries, under the guise of protecting the family.

These ideologies are spreading and fuelling deep hatred, promoting harmful conversion therapies for LGBTQ+ persons.

Religious ideologies could have spill-over effects in other African countries.

The battleground has shifted.

Queer Africans, together with their governments, have to show their resilience and resistance against the neocolonial power dictating how life and family should be experienced in Africa.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent




29 May 2023 12:13 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
LGBT rights

More from Lifestyle

© belchonock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...

29 May 2023 4:17 PM

A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder

29 May 2023 12:49 PM

According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Frankie Fouganthin

[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix

29 May 2023 12:27 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?

29 May 2023 12:20 PM

Are you your father's son or mommy's daughter lookalike?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea

29 May 2023 12:17 PM

Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent (screenshot)

SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance

29 May 2023 12:03 PM

The professional dancer stunned Britain’s Got Talent with his heart-warming story and dance moves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful

29 May 2023 11:37 AM

Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen from the North-West University chats about an ongoing international study about language and swearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the British Airways pilot who says he can cure your fear of flying in 1 day

29 May 2023 11:10 AM

Over the last twenty years, BA Captain Steve Allright has helped thousands of nervous flyers overcome their phobia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer

29 May 2023 10:56 AM

A people mover of note.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE

29 May 2023 10:11 AM

Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit) speaks about credit and managing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members

Local

[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?

World

Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone

World

EWN Highlights

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 11:56 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Yenqatshiwe ibheyili eqenjini likaBester

29 May 2023 11:42 PM

The day that was: No bail for 4 of Bester’s helpers, amputee’s historic dance

29 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA