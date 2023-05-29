[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A passenger opening an emergency exit window on a flight before landing is TRENDING.
It is believed the passenger had lost his job and wanted to end his life by jumping off the plane in South Korea.
There were horrifying scenes when passengers struggled to breathe 7000 feet above ground, with an open window.
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea, forcing the crew to land while it was still open.' The Associated Press (@AP) May 26, 2023
Air blew through the cabin of the Asiana Airlines jet, slightly injuring 12 people. pic.twitter.com/Nl8HqXeiLb
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.Read More
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder
According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.Read More
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix
Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.Read More
[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?
Are you your father's son or mommy's daughter lookalike?Read More
Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.Read More
SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance
The professional dancer stunned Britain’s Got Talent with his heart-warming story and dance moves.Read More
[LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful
Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen from the North-West University chats about an ongoing international study about language and swearing.Read More
Meet the British Airways pilot who says he can cure your fear of flying in 1 day
Over the last twenty years, BA Captain Steve Allright has helped thousands of nervous flyers overcome their phobia.Read More