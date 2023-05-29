Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea

29 May 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
South Korea
Airplane
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A passenger opening an emergency exit window on a flight before landing is TRENDING.

It is believed the passenger had lost his job and wanted to end his life by jumping off the plane in South Korea.

There were horrifying scenes when passengers struggled to breathe 7000 feet above ground, with an open window.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




