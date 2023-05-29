[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online topics, including Princess Charlene's darker hair and not-so-happy face.

The 80th annual Monaco Grand Prix which is also considered the crown jewel of motor racing, attracted a number of celebrity race fans over the weekend.

Of course, the South-African born swimming champion turned princess, Charlene of Monaco (and her new hair) attended the event alongside Prince Albert.

The swimming Olympian has had blonde hair for years...

Now, the Princess debuts a darker, side-swept pixie cut.

Photo by: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES Screengrab from People.com article

The Princess also wore a blue dress with a rainbow pattern on it which people assumed is a political statement or as Friedman says, 'people thought she was making a statement with this dress, saying love is love.'

Friedman also reports that people are noticing that the Princess 'also looked a bit unhappy.'

Ford says the princess's somber face isn't unusual and that maybe it's her royal duties taking a toll because it certainly isn't easy to be one.

