[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A daughter whose teeth look like her mother's is trending.
The resemblance got people talking on TikTok when the mother, Josephina Cole @Motherj24, joined her daughter in a dance.
"Don't allow anyone to rob you of your happiness..."
@motherj24 #motherj24#fyp#motherslove#comedy ♬ original sound - Josephina cole
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
