[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A daughter whose teeth look like her mother's is trending.

The resemblance got people talking on TikTok when the mother, Josephina Cole @Motherj24, joined her daughter in a dance.

"Don't allow anyone to rob you of your happiness..."

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.