The Aubrey Masango Show
info
Entertainment

Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’

29 May 2023 12:55 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Celine Dion
stiff person syndrome

The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder.

Celine Dion has cancelled her ‘Courage World Tour’ as she battles with a rare neurological disorder.

She says that it was not fair to fans to keep postponing shows.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”

The 55-year-old singer revealed last year that she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.

It causes muscle spasms and painful stiffness that can worsen over time.

The condition reportedly affects about one to two million people worldwide.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” says Dion.

A source revealed to CNN that the singer “will likely never tour again” as she is in a lot of pain.

While it will be a long road to recovery, Dion remains optimistic.

"I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again!" she adds.

Fans have continued to share their love for the singer since the news broke, sending her well wishes from across the world.


This article first appeared on 947 : Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: 'will likely never tour again'




