Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

At a concert in Berlin on 17 May, Waters wore a long black overcoat with a red armband, which appeared to be a Nazi SS uniform.

He also reportedly had an imitation machine gun which he was pointing into the audience.

The police are investigating this as the display of any Nazi symbols, with exceptions made for artistic and educational reasons, is banned in Germany.

In a tweet Waters claimed that the elements of his performance being questioned were clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, bigotry and injustice.

This is an outfit, and imagery, he has made use of several times in the past at concerts.

FILE: Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Walters performing in a Nazi-style costume at a concert in 2010. Picture: GabeMc via Wikimedia Commons

He was absolutely emulating fascism whilst decrying it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

I know this stuff is sensitive, but he is absolutely campaigning against it. But somehow the police got involved. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

