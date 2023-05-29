Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members





DA MP Kobus Marais speaks to Lester Kiewit about the terms of reference and the scope of the investigation into the Russian ship Lady R docking in Cape Town.

An independent panel is to investigate the docking of a Russian vessel in Simon's Town last year

Earlier this month, the US Embassy claimed the Lady R, had left the navy base in December with weapons

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022 with weapons. Picture: Vessel Finder

On the order of President Cyril Ramaphosa, an independent panel, which will include retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, is to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo vessel the Lady R in Simon's Town, last year.

The office of the Presidency said the panel would also comprise Advocate Leah Gcabashe, and Enver Surty as other members of the panel.

The probe will look into what, if anything, was loaded onto the Lady R ship, following accusations from the United States (US) embassy that South Africa supplied arms to Russia.

The panel will have six weeks to complete their work.

It will also look at whether constitutional, legal, or other obligations were complied with in relation to the cargo ship.

Lester Kiewit spoke to DA MP Kobus Marais about the panel and what the scope of the investigation ought to be.

To bring in Enver Surty, as an ANC loyalist and loyalist to the President, one must really question the reason behind that. Kobus Marais, DA MP

I would have expected and would have love to see someone with a military background. Kobus Marais, DA MP

If you don't have the expertise and knowledge, then you're probably not going to go down certain routes [of investigation]. Kobus Marais, DA MP

Marais says there are a couple of very obvious questions which need to be answered.

My assumption is, they knew, whatever was on the Lady R to be offloaded and to be reloaded would never pass an official customs point of entry. Kobus Marais, DA MP

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said it’s clear that Ramaphosa overreacted by appointing a three-member judicial panel and it would be totally unacceptable if the panel were to try and make ordinary officials the scapegoats.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members