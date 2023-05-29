Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
A food inspector, Rajesh Vishwas, dropped his phone in the reservoir while taking a selfie.
I mean it is easily done. My wife dropped [her phone] into the pacific ocean. Needless to say we did not decide to take action and search the ocean.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The official claimed that there was sensitive government data on the phone and thus it needed to be retrieved.
After divers failed to locate the phone, he ordered the reservoir to be drained to fetch the phone.
Over the course of a few days, roughly two million litres of water were emptied from the Kherkatta Dam.
His phone was found but it was too waterlogged to be used.
I wonder what else was in there. There must have been a lot of stuff in there other than a mobile phone.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Whatever data is in there is surely lost for all time.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He has since reportedly been suspended and accused of misusing his position.
Do we need to mention that India is one of the world’s most water stressed nations?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
