[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
John Maytham interviews Dr Greg Mills, head of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation and Dr Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations.
On 24 February 2022, Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine began, with no signs of it slowing down.
The question remains: who is to blame for the war?
According to van Heerden, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is responsible for the war in Ukraine.
He adds that every country has the right to defend themselves against any threats, and national security has a role to play within this equation.
He goes on to say that Russia has stated that NATO expanding eastwards constitutes as an external threat.
This war is an aberrant war, and all means must be employed to bring an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people in particular.Dr Oscar van Heerden, scholar – International Relations
The war is going horribly wrong.Dr Oscar van Heerden, scholar – International Relations
Mills on the other hand says that Putin contradicts himself by saying that Ukrainians are pseudo-Russians and empathises with them, but then on the other hand is inflicting violence on them.
Mills describes this as the 'giant paradox' at the centre of the conflict.
He adds that Ukraine's victory is essential – especially to South Africans – to uphold a rules-based order as a way to uphold peace and stability.
Van Heerden, however, says that a rules-based order can only exist if the rules are equally applied across the board.
Both parties agree that this would strengthen democracy.
He [Putin] is leveling Ukraine to save it from itself.Dr Greg Mills, head – Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation
This – in a modern age – is not the way that one should behave in terms of international relations or, indeed, in terms of the way in which we relate to each other.Dr Greg Mills, head – Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation
If Putin was to win in Ukraine, the consequences for Africa and for the state of democracy would be profound.Dr Greg Mills, head – Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation
Supporting Ukraine is fundamentally about the right thing to do.Dr Greg Mills, head – Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
