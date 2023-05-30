Transnet seeking state intervention after 'heart-breaking' spike in cable theft
John Perlman interviews Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.
As a result, operations of the railway line that connects Durban to Gauteng were close to collapsing over the past two weeks.
RELATED: Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Havenga says that 75% of the rails lines are completely still, which gives opportunity for vandalism and theft.
He adds that solutions to this problem includes security on site, getting involvement from the community and the private sector.
Havenga notes that vandalism was present prior to Covid, however, it's heightened since then.
This is going backwards at a horrendous pace.Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University
We absolutely cannot let this go.Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University
It's a heart-breaking situation.Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University
I've got hope that we're gonna get a solution in the next few weeks.Jan Havenga, Professor of Industrial Engineering – Stellenbosch University
RELATED: PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More
206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023
The South African Police Service released the latest quarterly crimes statistics and indicated that attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study
A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.Read More
Good news on the cards for petrol prices in June
The price of petrol is predicted to come down by about 80 cents per litre.Read More
How YOU can help get lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal
947 has started a campaign to raise funds to get clean water to the people of Hammanskraal.Read More