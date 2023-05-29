



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Mines

Mike Teke is a former school teacher and human resources executive who has a long and extensive history working in the mining sector.

He's worked for mining companies including Impala Platinum and BHP Billiton SA, and he's a former president of the Minerals Council South Africa and serves on the Council of the Minerals Council.

Raised in the Kwa-Thema township in Gauteng, Teke's formative years are very different to his life now as a mining tycoon, as the CEO of Seriti Resources.

At times during his humble and modest upbringing, the Teke household would even go without food.

I grew up in Kwa-Thema, and yes it was hard. I think we experienced proper poverty then...and when I say growing up as a vegan, meat was a luxury in our family. Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Mines

My big break came when I was at BHP Billiton, and I saw this industrial mining giant...and how it operated and what it produced. And I fancied myself running some of those mines. Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Mines

The story of leadership is very important to me. This country needs young leaders. Leaders who will build this country, and drive the optimism that we need right now. Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti Mines

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success