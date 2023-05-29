Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro





Orlando Pirates completed a domestic cup double this season having won the MTN8 and the the Nedbank Cup.

The Sea Robbers also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League, all in coach Jose Riveiro’s first season in charge.

Pirates came from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Speaking to renowned sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Pirates captain Thapelo Xoki says there was a lot of pressure on him to score a decisive penalty in the game.

The stakes were very high for that penalty and I tried to stay as calm as I could. There was a long delay before the kick which stressed me out a bit but luckily I was able to be calm in the moment. If I had any doubts then I am halfway to missing the kick before I even take it. Thapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates Captain

Something happened that never happens when I take penalties. At the last second I changed my mind from where I was going to go. The keeper moved slighter earlier which made me change my mind. We are aware of keepers knowing where we usually take the penalties so we need to be unpredictable in those moments as well. Thapelo Xoki, Orlando Pirates Captain

One of the stand out players for Pirates this season was Thabiso Monyane, with the right back forming a crucial part of the success that the team have had this season.

The 23-year-old said the coach has to take a lot of credit.

Before everything else, the coach is a very good human being and a humble guy and he wants to get to know you personally before he knows you as a player. We did a lot of team building in pre-season and setting goals as a club and as a team and we achieved all that we wanted to this season. The brotherhood and family vibes have grown in leaps and bounds this season and that’s down to the coach. Thabiso Monyane, Orlando Pirates Defender

