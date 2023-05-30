Researchers testing if COVID-19 surveillance tool can track cholera spread
CAPE TOWN - Researchers, through a pilot study, are assessing whether a COVID-19 surveillance tool can be pivoted to also track the spread of cholera.
As part of efforts to track the trajectory of the coronavirus in the country, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) in 2021 introduced its SARS-CoV-2 RNA wastewater surveillance tool.
This enabled public health authorities to direct resources, such as testing, to communities where a high prevalence of the inactivated coronavirus fragments were detected.
Medical scientists are now looking at ways to apply the surveillance tool to also address other public health concerns.
Professor Engela Matthee, from the SAMRC's Environment and Health Research Unit, explained that they were assessing how this valuable platform could also be used to track the spread of cholera.
"Some of our sites [are] looking at whether we can develop a tool to identify where cholera is emerging. So, we're in a pilot phase for that project and we'll evaluate it and then see if we're going to continue."
Matthee said the COVID-19 wastewater surveillance tool was still active in six provinces around the country.
"We're still picking up SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater, but it's at a very low level. It also comes in little waves, but they're nowhere near the concentrations that we saw at the height of the pandemic."
Researchers also used this tool to gauge the presence of pharmaceuticals in wastewater.
