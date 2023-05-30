Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist
JOHANNESBURG - Economists have warned that the rand is likely to breach the R20 mark to the dollar.
The rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the United States (US) currency last week after the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points.
A weaker rand could spell trouble for import prices, with the country importing most of its fuel and key crops like wheat and maize.
READ MORE:
-
Rand will remain unpredictable for some time, warn economists
-
Rand could further weaken in absence of drastic economic reform, warns economist
Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine said it was also worth keeping an eye on developments in the labour market in the US.
"On Friday we have the big announcement of the number of jobs created in the US in May. If it still reflects a very strong performance, then the dollar will strengthen and that would weaken the rand.
“On the other hand, if there are signs from the employment figures that the US economy is weakening significantly, you could well see the dollar falling and the rand gaining ground."
Economist Dale McKinley warned that the rand breaching the R20 mark was just a matter of time.
"I think it's inevitable. We're going to go through the R20 mark. It's just a question of time - it could happen in the next week or so, but it's going to happen."
This article first appeared on EWN : Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist
More from Business
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success
Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite
The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like any other coffee.Read More
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company
Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom.Read More
How the SA Reserve Bank is trying to prevent a total collapse of the economy
The repo rate is at 8.25%, after the Reserve bank hiked interest rates by a further 50 basis points in May.Read More
[LISTEN] Tips and tricks to avoid a negative CREDIT SCORE
Ayanda Ndimande (Head of Business Development at Sanlam Retail Credit) speaks about credit and managing it.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.Read More
'The 50 BPS interest rate hike is a means to an end' – SARB
Kuben Naidoo from the South African Reserve Bank says that we will feel the pain now, but will reap the benefits in the future.Read More
'The country's crime, safety and security issues are cancerous'
Standard Bank South Africa CEO Lungisa Fuzile reflects on the current state of the country.Read More
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
702 apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More
206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023
The South African Police Service released the latest quarterly crimes statistics and indicated that attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Closing time: Limiting onsite alcohol consumption hours will save lives - study
A South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives and reduce alcohol-related harm.Read More
Good news on the cards for petrol prices in June
The price of petrol is predicted to come down by about 80 cents per litre.Read More
How YOU can help get lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal
947 has started a campaign to raise funds to get clean water to the people of Hammanskraal.Read More