Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger's touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man'

30 May 2023 8:54 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Bruce Willis

“He will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man," said Schwarzenegger in reaction to Willis’ retirement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared some kind words for Die Hard actor Bruce Willis following the news of his retirement.

The Willis family first announced that the actor would be ‘stepping away’ from acting last year, after he was diagnosed with aphasia – a language disorder.

In a recent update, the family shared that his condition worsened, and he had now been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In an interview about his new Netflix action-comedy FUBAR, Schwarzenegger took a moment to express his appreciation for his former co-star and friend.

“I think that he’s fantastic… He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star,” said Schwarzenegger.

The pair first worked together at the restaurant chain Planet Hollywood.

They also acted alongside each other in _The Expendables _franchise.


This article first appeared on 947 : Arnold Schwarzenegger’s touching tribute to Bruce Willis: 'He is a kind man'




More from Entertainment

Singer and actor, Idina Menzel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!

30 May 2023 9:43 AM

From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'!

Fans pay last respects to Tina Turner outside singer's former childhood school

29 May 2023 5:46 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the director of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee.

FILE: Celine Dion recently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Picture: @celinedion/Instagram screengrab

Celine Dion cancels tour over illness: ‘will likely never tour again’

29 May 2023 12:55 PM

The singer continues to battle with a rare neurological disorder.

British singer and TV personality, Mel B. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr

Happy 48th birthday, Mel B!

29 May 2023 9:26 AM

Celebrate Scary Spice's birthday with seven facts you probably didn't know about her.

'My Kind of Country winner', Micaela Kleinsmith, in the CapeTalk studio

SA winner of global country music competition ready to take the world by storm

27 May 2023 6:11 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Micaela Kleinsmith, winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s international competition series "My Kind of Country".

Moud Kgomo from Bafokeng Liquor Store in Vosloorus and Pebetse Molefi from Maling’s Inn in Pretoria who are the regional winners of the Mzansi Tavern Cook-Off. Photo: Boozy Foodie/Facebook

Gauteng tavern cooks smoke out competition

27 May 2023 12:39 PM

Gugs MhLungu is joined by Pebetse Molefi from Maling’s Inn in Pretoria, who won the regional title in the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off.

Taylor Swift accepting one of the six American Music Awards trophies she won on Sunday. Picture: Twitter/@AMAs

[WATCH]: Taylor Swift shocked after her 'possessed' keyboard played itself

26 May 2023 3:08 PM

"Oh my god, do you hear that? Is that happening for you guys too?"

Ladysmith Black Mambazo in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates legacy tour opener at Joburg Theatre

26 May 2023 12:20 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo are set to bring their unique vocal stylings to the Joburg Theatre this weekend.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill

26 May 2023 8:46 AM

Lauryn Hill is 48 years old today - let's celebrate with some of her soulful sounds.

Image Source: Instagram screengrab from @official.nilla

[LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town

26 May 2023 8:35 AM

'Middle finger to my hater, yelling, voetsek' and other fire lyrics are making this lekker song go viral.

