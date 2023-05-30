



John Maytham speaks with Prof Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa.

The granting of immunity to Russian delegates is drawing significant attention, as Russia continues waging war on Ukraine.

However, Thomashausen says that it is completely routine to grant immunity to foreign representatives, and this has been prescribed in the Vienna declaration on diplomatic relations for decades.

When foreign representatives who are not accredited ambassadors or diplomats in South Africa arrive, they need to be granted special immunity. Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA

The big question that is being raised with the upcoming BRICS summit is whether or not Russian president Vladimir Putin will come to South Africa and what will be done if does.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.

Thomashausen says that this diplomatic immunity should apply to Putin and the warrant for his arrest is not valid.

He says that, shortly after issuing the warrant for Putin’s arrest, the prosecutor at the ICC went to the media in a press conference and said that funds were needed to gather factual evidence to motivate the warrant.

He issued a warrant without having any evidence. This is kind of laughable. Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA

To avoid those complications South Africa should seek clarifications on the status of this warrant. Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates