Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!
Idina Menzel celebrates her 52nd birthday today (30 May).
The American actress and singer is known for her roles in musicals, across stage, film and music.
She was even nicknamed the ‘Queen of Broadway’ for her achievements!
Let’s look back at five of her best performances:
Glee (2010 – 2013)
She played Shelby, Rachel Berry’s mother and a vocal coach for a rival show choir across 12 episodes.
On this day in 1971: Idina Kim Menzel was born in New York City. Idina portrayed Vocal Adrenaline and Troubletones coach Shelby Corcoran in 12 episodes of #Glee seasons 1, 3 and 4. Happy birthday @idinamenzel! pic.twitter.com/Sh1gQ8YGi4' On this day in Glee (@HistoryofGlee) May 30, 2022
Frozen (2013 – 2019)
Undoubtedly one of Menzel’s most iconic performances was being the voice behind Disney’s Ice Queen, _Elsa, _in Frozen.
Cinderella (2021)
When Prime Video took a swing at a Cinderella remake, they enlisted Idina Menzel's phenomenal acting skills.
She played Vivian, Cinderella’s evil stepmother.
can’t get Idina Menzel singing Am I Wrong from the new Cinderella out of my head… pic.twitter.com/FjpXbQJI4p' Maddy (@mad_dy__) September 15, 2021
Enchanted (2007)
One of Menzel’s early roles in the Disney-verse was that of Nancy Tremaine, a fashion designer in live-action film, Enchanted.
Fun fact, the character is actually named after Lady Tremaine, Cinderella’s stepmother.
It only made sense for her to return for the film’s second installment, Disenchanted.
Rent (2005)
One of roles that put Menzel on the map was her performance as Maureen Johnson in Rent.
It is an adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name, in which she also starred in.
on the 24th anniversary of rent, i am thinking about 90s idina menzel singing ‘take me or leave me’ bc she did That pic.twitter.com/28FVwzLRcK' nat🍒 (@blazingidina) April 29, 2020
