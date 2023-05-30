



John Maytham speaks with Thando Thabethe, a 947 presenter.

The situation in Hammanskraal is devastating, with the ongoing cholera outbreak due to contaminated water having taken many lives.

At 947, our sister station colleagues have started a drive to help provide the people of Hammanskraal with clean, safe water.

Thabethe says that on Monday they raised R120 000, and they are trying to get that up to R250 000.

This money will be used to support Gift of the Givers who will get this lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal.

If you want to donate to assist, these are the bank details:

947 Events FNB Branch 255005 Account 62164195325 Ref: Hammanskraal

I think it is important that everyone be an active citizen. We have seen how Joburg comes together and I know how Cape Town also comes together. That is why I thought it would be great to get on the phone and make this happen. Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter

I think with the assistance of Cape Town we might be able to do [it]. Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter

You can go and donate any amount. No amount is too big or too small. Thando Thabethe, 947 presenter

FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay

Water is an invaluable resource, it is essential just for survival. Thando Thabethe, 947 Presenter

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How YOU can help get lifesaving water to the people of Hammanskraal