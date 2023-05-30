[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school
Adam Gilchrist speaks about the day's global trending topics, including Chinese schools using artificial intelligence technology to track student's concentration levels.
Skip to 3:50 to listen to Gilchrist's view on this one.
Chinese schools are using artificial intelligence tracking technology like high-tech surveillance cameras to monitor students' concentration and study levels.
Gilchrist describes a viral video of the tech saying, "there are numbers constantly changing above their heads and colours indicating their head and eye and hand movements and categorizing how they're studying or not."
Other videos such as the one below, posted by TikTok user @sambladeco, are also making its rounds on social media to explain how artificial intelligence technologies are used in some Chinese schools.
@sambladeco How China Is Using AI In Schools To Improve Education & Efficiency #china #ai #artificialintelligence #schools #education #efficiency ♬ original sound - Sam
There is something a bit chilling about this because it shows pupil's every move being tracked by this high-tech surveillance system.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Gilchrist says the Chinese Communist Party might implement this type of monitoring in the workplace and fears that the data gathered can be used for other things.
If there's one community that you don't really want this happening with, it's the Chinese Communist Party.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
For more from Gilchrist, scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@sambladeco/video/7225659857888644353?q=chinese%20schools%20ai&t=1685435377382
