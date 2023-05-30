



The author and two-time cancer survivor shared the news in August last year that she had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

- In August, Mandela confirmed that she had been diagnosed with terminal bone cancer

- She has been keeping her fans and followers updated on her condition via social media

"Things are not looking good for me at all..."

Zoleka Mandela has taken to social media this week to update her followers on her deteriorating health.

In a post on Monday, the author and two-time cancer survivor revealed that she had been hospitalised again after collapsing at home at the weekend.

"This is a very hard one for me. On Saturday morning, I collapsed at home due to another tumour found in my brain. Things are not looking good for me at all..."

In August last year, Mandela shared the devastating news with her followers that the cancer she had bravely fought twice, had returned.

"I went for an x-ray of my chest and rib a few days ago - I have a pathological fracture and swelling caused by cancer."

Since then she has documented her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.

Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela, went on to ask for continued prayers for her friends and family, especially her four children, Zwelami, Zanyiwe, Zenzile and Zingce.

Earlier this year, the recovering addict and mental health advocate launched a YouTube series Terminally Free documenting her life since her diagnosis.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela