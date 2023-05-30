Should you feed your dogs more during winter?
While we're not dog-tors, we've consulted expert sources that say, dogs (like people) tend to eat more during winter or colder weather.
They also say dogs may be feeling colder and more sluggish during winter - just like you.
RELATED: SIMPLE TIPS TO KEEP YOUR PETS WARM THIS WINTER
Why?
The limited daylight that comes with winter and cold temperatures might affect your dogs metabolism.
Experts say, as the days grow shorter, your dog’s metabolism will begin to slow down. This is usually a leftover function from when dogs spent most of their time outdoors and would need extra layers of fat to insulate them during the cold, dark days.
Some dogs may lose weight, while others may gain weight but your dog might have his own needs.
The experts recommend monitoring your dog’s food intake to determine what adjustments need to be made.
The daily calories that your dog needs will be largely influenced by their routines and size.
Here's a guideline for how many calories your dog might consume regularly...
4-5 kilograms = 200 to 275 calories
9-10 kilograms = 325 to 400 calories
20-25 kilograms = 700 to 900 calories
30-35 kilograms = 900 to 1,050 calories
40 kilograms = 1,100 to 1,350 calories
As a dog owner, it's important to understand that your dog’s metabolism may shift, leading to a whole array of changes in their body.
The best way to help your dog maintain a healthy weight during the winter months is to consult your vet, create a dietary plan, and keep them warm.
Here's to happy, healthy, warm and pawsome pets!
This article first appeared on KFM : Should you feed your dogs more during winter?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_192513758_cute-baby-dog-puppy-slepping-on-on-sofa-under-blanket.html
More from Lifestyle
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight?
Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.Read More
Why are rage rooms so popular? (Even in Joburg)
As it turns out, there is a more grown-up way to throw a tantrum and it’s a heck of a lot more fun!Read More
Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores
The first Lexus built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform is coming in 2024.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.Read More
Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder
According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.Read More
[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix
Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.Read More
[WATCH] What personal TRAITS have you inherited from your parents?
Are you your father's son or mommy's daughter lookalike?Read More
[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea
Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.Read More
Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.Read More