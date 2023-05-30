The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court





Former president Jacob Zuma makes a brief but important return to the spotlight and takes up the lead story on The Midday report today.

In a potential set back for Zuma and his corruption case, the Constitutional Court has ruled his tax records may be accessed by third parties. The fullness of the ruling is somewhat more nuanced than that, as the ruling specifies the access would have to be in limited circumstances and must be in the public interest. In addition, any decision to release anyone's tax records would still rest at the discretion of SARS.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Caroline James of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism about the context of the ruling and its impact going forward.

So I think that it is important to note, it is only disclosure in the public interest. And I think a lot of people have been concerned that they would have their individual tax records made available to potential employers or employees [...] And that's not the case.. Caroline James, Advocacy Coordinator for amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly crime statistics

The Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink provides an update on the cases of Cholera in his metro

BRICS Summit attendees will have diplomatic immunity

